Is Intuitive Surgical Stock a Buy Now?

Robotic-surgery leader Intuitive Surgical 's (NASDAQ: ISRG) stock has been an incredible long-term winner. Since its initial public offering (IPO) in 2000, share prices are up over 10,800% -- a testament to investing in industry disruptors that also improve the world. However, Intuitive Surgical's results have been a bit more inconsistent in recent years. Competition for robotic surgery is heating up, but the biggest hurdle here has been the pandemic. Growth in the second quarter of 2022 slowed to a trickle as the company tries to navigate supply chain and COVID-19 surgery restrictions in some markets. It remains an industry leader, but is Intuitive Surgical a buy now?Intuitive Surgical's stock has been in free fall in 2022. The price has dipped nearly 40% year to date with just a week left in July, perpetuated by slowing growth.