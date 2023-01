Is Intuitive Surgical Stock a Buy Now?

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

The COVID years have been difficult for surgical robot specialist Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ: ISRG). Its business experienced severe disruptions early on in the pandemic as the number of medical procedures performed with its robot-assisted surgery devices dropped.And although that headwind eventually subsided, at least in most countries, Intuitive Surgical then had to deal with the same economic issues affecting everyone else, including inflation and supply chain problems, all of which slowed placement of its signature da Vinci systems in hospitals.Still, Intuitive Surgical's shares have sharply outperformed the broader market over the past five years -- even with some ups and downs. So can the company's market-beating performance continue?