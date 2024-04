Is Intuitive Surgical Stock Going to $430? 1 Wall Street Analyst Thinks So.

One specialty healthcare stock that's done particularly well since late last year is Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ: ISRG). Even better, one pundit tracking the company thinks Intuitive has more gains still to come. This is despite the analyst recently issuing a price target cut.Here's the skinny.Stifel's Rick Wise appears to be more bullish on Intuitive Surgical of late, lifting his price target by $10. He now feels the stock is worth $430 per share, implying a potential 10% increase from the current level over the next 12 months or so. Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel