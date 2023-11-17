|
17.11.2023 23:03:00
Is Invesco QQQ Trust a Buy?
Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ: QQQ) has risen 35% over the past year, easily surpassing the roughly 14% rise in the S&P 500 index. That might lead some investors to consider this exchange-traded fund (ETF) a superior investment option. Don't buy it just yet; there are some important nuances you need to understand first.As with every index-based investment product, the one thing you need to make sure you understand with Invesco QQQ Trust is the index it tracks. In this case, the index is the Nasdaq-100. It is unlike most of the other major market indexes in a very important way. Specifically, human hands don't touch the index. This is more important than you might think.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
