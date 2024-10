Is Invesco QQQ Trust a Millionaire Maker?

Investors are likely familiar with the S&P 500, an index of 500 large and profitable U.S.-based businesses. This is often viewed as the bellwether for how the overall stock market is performing.However, the Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ: QQQ) deserves attention from investors, since it has crushed the S&P 500 in recent times. This exchange-traded fund (ETF) could continue to supercharge returns. But is it a millionaire maker?The Invesco QQQ Trust differs from the S&P 500 because it tracks the performance of just 100 stocks. These are the biggest nonfinancial companies on the Nasdaq stock exchange, known as the Nasdaq 100 Index.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool