10.10.2023 12:44:00
Is Invesco QQQ Trust Stock a Buy?
Brand recognition brings fame to many companies, but exchange-traded funds (ETFs) don't often become household names. One exception might be the Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ: QQQ), which focuses on long-term growth trends and leans heavily on the top stocks in the Nasdaq Composite.The ETF has trounced the S&P 500, nearly doubling its performance over the past decade. Returns that good will earn a reputation. The fund has even shown strength in the market's recent turbulence. While the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq have fallen 7% and 15% from their respective highs, the Invesco QQQ has fallen 8%. In other words, it's outperformed during good times but held up well when things get tough.But could that change? The fund's strong performance might not last if Wall Street starts panicking. Here is why investors should use caution moving forward.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
