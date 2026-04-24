TFC Aktie
ISIN: US87239A2069
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24.04.2026 16:15:03
Is Invesco's VTWG ETF a Buy After TFC Financial Purchased Shares Worth $20 Million?
According to a SEC filing dated April 23, 2026, TFC Financial Management, Inc. reported initiating a new stake in the Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VTWG), purchasing 82,375 shares. The estimated transaction value was $20.01 million, calculated using the average closing price for the first quarter of 2026. By quarter-end, the position was valued at $18.87 million, reflecting both the share purchase and changes in the ETF’s market price.The Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF offers investors targeted access to the small-cap growth segment of the U.S. equity market. The fund's strategy is to closely mirror the performance of its benchmark index, providing broad diversification and efficient exposure to high-growth potential companies. Its competitive expense ratio and disciplined index-tracking approach make it suitable for long-term investors seeking growth-oriented equity allocations.Boston-based TFC Financial Management’s purchase of the Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF (VTWG) is a noteworthy event. It represents a new position in the ETF, and the buy was so big, it catapulted VTWG to among the investment advisory firm’s top ten holdings out of nearly 1,000 equities. This suggests TFC Financial Management is bullish towards the ETF.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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