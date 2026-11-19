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19.11.2026 11:02:01
Is Investing in an S&P 500 ETF Really Enough? Here's My Honest Take.
Exchange-traded funds are a great way to gain exposure to many stocks at once -- and one that tracks the S&P 500 could be particularly interesting. After all, the S&P 500 has been a winning investment over time, delivering an average annual return of 10% since the index's launch in the late 1950s.
A look at the famous benchmark's performance over the past three calendar years also is reason to give us confidence. It's climbed 78% over that time period as the bull market advanced -- and even amid certain headwinds this year, the S&P 500 is heading for a gain.
So, is investing in an S&P 500 ETF really enough? Here's my honest take.
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