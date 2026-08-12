Time Aktie

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WKN DE: A11312 / ISIN: US8872281048

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12.08.2026 19:44:00

Is Investing in Coca-Cola Stock Near an All-Time High a Better Buy Than PepsiCo Under $140 Per Share?

Coca-Cola (NYSE: KO) stock is up nearly 24% year to date, hovering around an all-time high, and handily outperforming the Nasdaq Composite (up 13.7%) and S&P 500 (up 12.9%). By comparison, PepsiCo (NASDAQ: PEP) is $138 per share at the time of this writing -- down 3.8% year-to-date and about 8% away from a five-year low.Investing in Coca-Cola has paid off far better than buying PepsiCo in recent years. But investors looking to put $1,000 into either dividend stock right now likely care more about where the company could be headed than where it has been.Here's why Coke has been in favor, and why the Pepsi sell-off has gone too far.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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Aktien in diesem Artikel

Coca-Cola Co Cert.Deposito Arg.Repr. 0.20 Shs 27 560,00 0,44% Coca-Cola Co Cert.Deposito Arg.Repr. 0.20 Shs
Coca-Cola Co. 75,98 0,20% Coca-Cola Co.
PepsiCo Inc Cert.Deposito Arg.Repr. 0.5 Shs 12 240,00 0,49% PepsiCo Inc Cert.Deposito Arg.Repr. 0.5 Shs
PepsiCo Inc. 121,64 -0,18% PepsiCo Inc.

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