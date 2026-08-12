Time Aktie
WKN DE: A11312 / ISIN: US8872281048
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12.08.2026 19:44:00
Is Investing in Coca-Cola Stock Near an All-Time High a Better Buy Than PepsiCo Under $140 Per Share?
Coca-Cola (NYSE: KO) stock is up nearly 24% year to date, hovering around an all-time high, and handily outperforming the Nasdaq Composite (up 13.7%) and S&P 500 (up 12.9%). By comparison, PepsiCo (NASDAQ: PEP) is $138 per share at the time of this writing -- down 3.8% year-to-date and about 8% away from a five-year low.Investing in Coca-Cola has paid off far better than buying PepsiCo in recent years. But investors looking to put $1,000 into either dividend stock right now likely care more about where the company could be headed than where it has been.Here's why Coke has been in favor, and why the Pepsi sell-off has gone too far.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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Nachrichten zu Time Inc When Issued
Analysen zu Coca-Cola Co.
|29.07.26
|Coca-Cola Buy
|UBS AG
|29.07.26
|Coca-Cola Kaufen
|DZ BANK
|29.07.26
|Coca-Cola Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|29.07.26
|Coca-Cola Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|28.07.26
|Coca-Cola Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|29.07.26
|Coca-Cola Buy
|UBS AG
|29.07.26
|Coca-Cola Kaufen
|DZ BANK
|29.07.26
|Coca-Cola Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|29.07.26
|Coca-Cola Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|28.07.26
|Coca-Cola Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|29.07.26
|Coca-Cola Buy
|UBS AG
|29.07.26
|Coca-Cola Kaufen
|DZ BANK
|29.07.26
|Coca-Cola Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|29.07.26
|Coca-Cola Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|28.07.26
|Coca-Cola Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|29.04.26
|Coca-Cola Neutral
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
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Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Coca-Cola Co Cert.Deposito Arg.Repr. 0.20 Shs
|27 560,00
|0,44%
|Coca-Cola Co.
|75,98
|0,20%
|PepsiCo Inc Cert.Deposito Arg.Repr. 0.5 Shs
|12 240,00
|0,49%
|PepsiCo Inc.
|121,64
|-0,18%