Quantum Aktie
WKN: 924829 / ISIN: US7479062041
|
23.12.2025 17:53:00
Is IonQ Poised to Be the Quantum Stock Worth $50 Billion in 5 Years?
Investors have taken an increased interest in quantum computing stocks in recent months, and one of the pure plays to benefit is IonQ (NYSE: IONQ). The stock is up by about 350% since launching its initial public offering (IPO) more than four years ago.Notably, most of these gains came in the last three months of 2024 followed by more modest gains in 2025 -- bringing its market cap now to $17 billion. Investors might wonder if the stock could experience another bump as interest in this cutting-edge computing field grows.Could IonQ's market value grow to $50 billion within five years? Let's have a closer look and try to find out.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
