Is IonQ Stock a Buy?

Tech firm IonQ (NYSE: IONQ) is working on the transformative technology of quantum computers. These machines hold the potential to perform computations beyond the reach of the mightiest supercomputers in existence today.This kind of innovative technology could be used in myriad ways, such as building more advanced artificial intelligence (AI) systems and developing new medicines. Quantum computers are potent because they harness atomic particles to perform many calculations simultaneously, unlike today's machines relying on transistors that work in a linear fashion.IonQ is striving to make this powerful new way of computing widely available. Let's review how the company's doing today to help you decide if IonQ stock is a worthwhile long-term investment.