IonQ Aktie

IonQ für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A3C4QT / ISIN: US46222L1089

<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (groß)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Zertifikate
Optionsscheine
Knock-Outs
>
<
Aktion
Portfolio
Watchlist
>
30.01.2026 17:28:00

Is IonQ Stock a Buy After Its Latest Acquisition?

In the quantum computing space, IonQ (NYSE: IONQ) has helped make a name for itself by developing one of the most accurate systems. Because quantum systems use less stable qubits, they tend to be error-prone. However, IonQ's trapped ion technology, which uses real atoms, has proven to be one of the most accurate, achieving 99.99% two-qubit gate fidelity (accuracy). Accuracy isn't the only issue quantum computing companies need to solve for the technology to become commercially viable. These companies also need to be able to scale the technology and have the networking and transmission systems in place, as well. Because of this, IonQ has been aggressive on the acquisition front, buying up companies that will both help it scale and control more of the quantum ecosystem.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu IonQ

mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu IonQ

mehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

IonQ 33,50 -7,20% IonQ

Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten

17:04 Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu kaufen
16:54 KW 5: Die Gewinner und Verlierer der ATX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
16:52 Januar 2026: Das sind die besten und schlechtesten DAX-Aktien
30.01.26 Januar 2026: So performten die ATX-Aktien im vergangenen Monat
25.01.26 Bitcoin, Ether & Co. in der vergangenen Woche: Wochenbilanz der Kryptowährungen in KW 4

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

ATX und DAX gehen freundlich ins Wochenende -- US-Börsen letztlich schwächer -- Asiens Börsen schlussendlich in Rot
Der heimische sowie der deutsche Aktienmarkt legten am Freitag zu. An der Wall Street ging es abwärts. In Fernost wiesen die Börsen zum Wochenschluss rote Vorzeichen aus.
Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt - Impressum - Werbung - Barrierefreiheit

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen