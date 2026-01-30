IonQ Aktie
WKN DE: A3C4QT / ISIN: US46222L1089
|
30.01.2026 17:28:00
Is IonQ Stock a Buy After Its Latest Acquisition?
In the quantum computing space, IonQ (NYSE: IONQ) has helped make a name for itself by developing one of the most accurate systems. Because quantum systems use less stable qubits, they tend to be error-prone. However, IonQ's trapped ion technology, which uses real atoms, has proven to be one of the most accurate, achieving 99.99% two-qubit gate fidelity (accuracy). Accuracy isn't the only issue quantum computing companies need to solve for the technology to become commercially viable. These companies also need to be able to scale the technology and have the networking and transmission systems in place, as well. Because of this, IonQ has been aggressive on the acquisition front, buying up companies that will both help it scale and control more of the quantum ecosystem.
