IonQ Aktie
WKN DE: A3C4QT / ISIN: US46222L1089
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09.05.2026 23:29:00
Is IonQ Stock a Buy as Revenue Skyrockets?
For the third straight quarter, IonQ (NYSE: IONQ) saw its revenue more than triple. However, this time, its results were not enough to give the stock a lift, as its shares fell more than 9% the following session after its May 6 announcement. Yet the stock remains up more than 60% over the past year.Let's look at the quantum computing company's earnings report and prospects to see whether this dip is a good buying opportunity.While quantum computing is in its infancy, IonQ has become one of the early leaders in the field because its trapped-ion technology has proven to be one of the most accurate. This was on display when it hit the milestone of 99.99% 2-qubit gate fidelity (accuracy) last fall. This, in turn, is helping lead to more sales and contacts. Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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Nachrichten zu IonQ
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07.05.26
|IonQ wächst kräftig und schlägt Analystenschätzungen - Aktie fällt dennoch (finanzen.at)
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06.05.26
|Ausblick: IonQ legt die Bilanz zum abgelaufenen Quartal vor (finanzen.net)
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26.02.26
|IonQ-Aktie deutlich fester: Quantencomputing-Spezialist wächst dynamisch und übertrifft Markterwartungen (finanzen.at)
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25.02.26