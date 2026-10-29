IonQ Aktie
WKN DE: A3C4QT / ISIN: US46222L1089
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29.10.2026 12:45:00
Is IonQ Stock a Buy for 2027?
It's been a rough month for IonQ (NYSE: IONQ) as the quantum computing company's shares slid more than 30%. The main issues with the stock seem to be fears of shareholder dilution and a broader sell-off in the tech and quantum industries. Looking ahead to 2027, the question is whether IonQ is still worth buying.
IonQ's second-quarter earnings showed incredible growth, with revenue topping $80 million. That's a 287% year-over-year jump. But IonQ remains unprofitable, posting a $120.3 million EBITDA loss last quarter.
IonQ agreed to acquire microsegmentation software specialist Elisity in an all-stock deal for $1.3 billion earlier in October. The company then announced a $2 billion equity offering two days later. There's also concern that IonQ's lofty valuation no longer makes sense. Even after the significant pullback, the company's trailing price-to-earnings ratio remains above 100.
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Nachrichten zu IonQ
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13.10.26
|Ausverkauf bei Quanten-Aktien: Was hinter den Verlusten von IonQ, D-Wave und Rigetti steckt (finanzen.at)
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23.09.26
|IonQ-Aktie im Aufwind: Fortschritt bei Quantenfehlerkorrektur begeistert Anleger (finanzen.at)
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06.08.26
|IonQ-Aktie tiefer: Erneut rote Zahlen trotz Umsatzsprung (finanzen.at)
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05.08.26
|Ausblick: IonQ präsentiert Quartalsergebnisse (finanzen.net)
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11.05.26
|Vervielfachungschance: Warum diese Quanten-Computing-Aktie deutlich steigen könnte (finanzen.at)
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07.05.26
|IonQ wächst kräftig und schlägt Analystenschätzungen - Aktie fällt dennoch (finanzen.at)
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06.05.26
|Ausblick: IonQ legt die Bilanz zum abgelaufenen Quartal vor (finanzen.net)
Analysen zu IonQ
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|IonQ
|26,93
|-2,52%
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