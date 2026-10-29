Is IonQ Stock a Buy for 2027?

It's been a rough month for IonQ (NYSE: IONQ) as the quantum computing company's shares slid more than 30%. The main issues with the stock seem to be fears of shareholder dilution and a broader sell-off in the tech and quantum industries. Looking ahead to 2027, the question is whether IonQ is still worth buying.

IonQ's second-quarter earnings showed incredible growth, with revenue topping $80 million. That's a 287% year-over-year jump. But IonQ remains unprofitable, posting a $120.3 million EBITDA loss last quarter.

IonQ agreed to acquire microsegmentation software specialist Elisity in an all-stock deal for $1.3 billion earlier in October. The company then announced a $2 billion equity offering two days later. There's also concern that IonQ's lofty valuation no longer makes sense. Even after the significant pullback, the company's trailing price-to-earnings ratio remains above 100.

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