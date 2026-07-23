IonQ Aktie
WKN DE: A3C4QT / ISIN: US46222L1089
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23.07.2026 11:26:00
Is IonQ Stock a No-Brainer Buy? Here's What History Says.
In many respects, IonQ (NYSE: IONQ) looks like an intriguing investment. The potential for growth in the quantum computing industry naturally draws a lot of interest, and the company's approach to the technology holds the potential to define the industry.There are numerous companies attempting to develop quantum computers, and they're using an array of disparate technologies to create the qubits (quantum bits) that sit at the heart of all such systems.IonQ uses trapped-ion technology, meaning every qubit is created using a single charged ytterbium atom, held tightly in place using electromagnetic forces and manipulated using lasers. Those ions can be held in a stable quantum state for a relatively long period, so that approach seems to have given IonQ an advantage over other platforms.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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Nachrichten zu IonQ
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11.05.26
|Vervielfachungschance: Warum diese Quanten-Computing-Aktie deutlich steigen könnte (finanzen.at)
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07.05.26
|IonQ wächst kräftig und schlägt Analystenschätzungen - Aktie fällt dennoch (finanzen.at)
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06.05.26
|Ausblick: IonQ legt die Bilanz zum abgelaufenen Quartal vor (finanzen.net)
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26.02.26
|IonQ-Aktie deutlich fester: Quantencomputing-Spezialist wächst dynamisch und übertrifft Markterwartungen (finanzen.at)
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25.02.26
|Ausblick: IonQ zieht Bilanz zum abgelaufenen Quartal (finanzen.net)