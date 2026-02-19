IonQ Aktie

WKN DE: A3C4QT / ISIN: US46222L1089

Is IonQ Stock Your Ticket to Becoming a Millionaire?

If you want to win big in the market, you're sometimes going to have to take risks. And if you're looking for a stock with millionaire-making potential, often the best place to look is an emerging industry with enormous growth potential.One such potential industry is quantum computing. While the technology is still far away from commercialization, it may be closer to reality than many people think. In fact, last year, Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang changed his outlook on the timeline of quantum computing, saying the technology was near an inflection point. Meanwhile, many huge tech companies are dabbling in quantum computing, viewing it as the next big potential breakthrough after artificial intelligence (AI). Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
