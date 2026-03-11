IonQ Aktie

WKN DE: A3C4QT / ISIN: US46222L1089

Is IonQ Stock Your Ticket to Becoming a Millionaire?

Investors are always looking for the next big thing. While we are in the middle of one of the biggest technological innovations of our time with artificial intelligence (AI), technological progress is happening at a brisk pace, and the next biggest advancement might be right around the corner. Right now, quantum computing looks like it may be the next big tech innovation that could help change the world.Quantum computing offers the possibility of creating supercomputers that are exponentially faster than anything we have today. This could help revolutionize industries, such as drug discovery and aerospace, helping solve problems that are near impossible to unravel today. The biggest issue with the technology so far, though, is that it is highly error-prone.The accuracy issues of quantum computing stem from these systems using qubits instead of classical computing bits, which are fixed to 0 or 1. Qubits, on the other hand, can potentially be either and are sort of like spinning coins until acted upon. However, this leaves these systems vulnerable to outside forces, including simple things like vibrations or temperature changes.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
