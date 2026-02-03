Quantum Aktie
WKN: 924829 / ISIN: US7479062041
|
03.02.2026 06:22:00
Is IonQ the Top Quantum Computing Stock to Buy Right Now?
The level of hype around quantum computing seems to cycle up and down. For example, excitement about it surged to peaks during December 2024 and October 2025, but lately, it has significantly declined. While the nascent technology and the companies attempting to bring it to market are still on some investors' radar, they have fallen entirely off of most people's. That could make now a prime opportunity to buy some quantum computing stocks at lower prices, and that's exactly what I did.After missing some of IonQ's (NYSE: IONQ) major rises in 2025, I recently bought its shares, which are now down by more than 50% from their high. I think it's a great option in the quantum computing space, but is it the top buy overall?Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Quantum Computing Inc Registered Shs
Analysen zu Quantum Corp.
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Erfolgreich hinzugefügt! Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|IonQ
|33,10
|2,16%
|Quantum Computing Inc Registered Shs
|9,34
|0,76%
Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten
Börse aktuell - Live TickerAsiens Börsen sehr stark
Am Dienstag werden an den Börsen in Fernost kräftige Gewinne gemacht.