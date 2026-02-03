Quantum Aktie

Quantum für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN: 924829 / ISIN: US7479062041

<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (groß)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Zertifikate
Optionsscheine
Knock-Outs
>
<
Aktion
Portfolio
Watchlist
>
03.02.2026 06:22:00

Is IonQ the Top Quantum Computing Stock to Buy Right Now?

The level of hype around quantum computing seems to cycle up and down. For example, excitement about it surged to peaks during December 2024 and October 2025, but lately, it has significantly declined. While the nascent technology and the companies attempting to bring it to market are still on some investors' radar, they have fallen entirely off of most people's. That could make now a prime opportunity to buy some quantum computing stocks at lower prices, and that's exactly what I did.After missing some of IonQ's (NYSE: IONQ) major rises in 2025, I recently bought its shares, which are now down by more than 50% from their high. I think it's a great option in the quantum computing space, but is it the top buy overall?Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Quantum Computing Inc Registered Shs

mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Quantum Corp.

mehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

IonQ 33,10 2,16% IonQ
Quantum Computing Inc Registered Shs 9,34 0,76% Quantum Computing Inc Registered Shs

Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten

02.02.26 Bitcoin, Ether & Co. im Januar 2026: Monatsbilanz der Kryptowährungen
02.02.26 Januar 2026: Die Tops und Flops unter den Rohstoffen im abgelaufenen Monat
01.02.26 Bitcoin, Ether & Co. in der vergangenen Woche: Wochenbilanz der Kryptowährungen in KW 5
01.02.26 KW 5: So performten die DAX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
01.02.26 Gold, Öl & Co. in KW 5: Die Tops und Flops unter den Rohstoffen

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Asiens Börsen sehr stark
Am Dienstag werden an den Börsen in Fernost kräftige Gewinne gemacht.
Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt - Impressum - Werbung - Barrierefreiheit

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen