08.02.2024 13:27:00
Is Iovance Biotherapeutics Stock a Buy Now?
As with most pre-revenue biotech companies, Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ: IOVA) has a lot to prove. With its cash reserves running low and its first therapies approaching their shot at reaching the market, hitting the ball out of the park would delight shareholders. However, striking out is a keen possibility, and there's more than one dimension where things could go awry.So is Iovance a buy in light of its current opportunities and risks? To answer that question, let's start by mapping out what's on the company's plate and why that matters.The first thing investors should know about Iovance is that it could potentially have more than one drug on the market within the next couple of years, despite currently having none. Right now, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) is thinking about whether to give the thumbs-up to its lead cell therapy program for treating melanoma, which is called lifileucel. They'll report back sometime on or before Feb. 24 of this year. That means the company could be reporting the first sales of the therapy as soon as the second quarter. This, along with the news of the approval itself, could be a massive catalyst for the stock.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
