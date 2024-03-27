|
27.03.2024 07:18:49
Is iPhone 16 Pro Going Retro? New Leak Hints At Comeback Of iPhone 6s Vibes From 9 Years Ago
Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) is reportedly planning to introduce new color variants for its anticipated iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max. A rumor originating from China suggests that the new models will feature ‘space black’ and ‘rose’ colors.What Happened: The rumor came to light through a post on the Chinese social media platform, Weibo, which was later shared on X by leaker ShrimpApplePro. The information was initially reported by MacRumors.Well, according to the Weibo account, we will have a new color called Rose this year No natural titanium and blue titanium He was quite accurate on the iPhone 14 pro ‘s purple color. https://t.co/wVaPOOU7XR pic.twitter.com/BSs2H0tlID— ShrimpApplePro 🍤 (@VNchocoTaco) March 26, 2024The leak suggests that the ‘Blue Titanium’ color, currently a feature of the iPhone 15 Pro models, will be replaced with the new ‘rose’ shade in the iPhone 16 Pro lineup. In addition, the ‘space black’ color, believed to be similar to the color of the iPhone 14 Pro, will replace ...Full story available on Benzinga.comWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei Benzinga
