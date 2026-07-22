Iren Aktie
WKN: 591767 / ISIN: IT0003027817
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22.07.2026 16:56:00
Is Iren Stock Still a Buy After It Surges 20% on New Contracts?
It has been an up-and-down year for Iren (NASDAQ: IREN), but the stock of the neocloud operator surged 20% on July 20 after it announced $2.8 billion in new contracts. The stock has more than doubled over the past year, but has also been cut nearly in half from its highs. The average weighted length of Iren's new contracts is four years and includes deals with hyperscalers, frontier labs, artificial intelligence (AI) developers, and enterprises. It also said that its recent arrangements include prepayments covering approximately 45% of the cost of the graphics processing units (GPUs) to be used in the deployments.In addition to its new contract announcements, Iren also increased its year-end AI cloud computing annual revenue run rate outlook to more than $4 billion, up from a prior target of $3.7 billion. The company is expanding aggressively. A year ago, it had a capacity of 3 megawatts, and it's expected to bring that total to 480 megawatts in 2026 and 1.2 gigawatts in 2027. Despite its growth, it said demand continues to exceed its planned capacity additions.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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