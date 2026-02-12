Iren Aktie
WKN: 591767 / ISIN: IT0003027817
|
12.02.2026 02:15:00
Is Iren Stock Your Ticket to Becoming a Millionaire?
Iren's (NASDAQ: IREN) recent earnings report was a test of patience. The stock closed at just under $40 per share on earnings day and plunged below $30 per share in after-hours trading. The next morning, Iren made back all of those losses and ended up by 5% for the day.The AI data center provider has been one of the most volatile stocks in the entire market, with a 4.28 beta. (Stocks with a beta higher than 1 tend to be more volatile than the market.) High-percentage gains and dips are normal on any given day, but the stock's long-term fundamentals suggest it's a long-term winner. Here's why Iren has the potential to turn people into millionaires. One of the major hopes among bullish investors was that Iren would announce it had signed another deal similar to its five-year, $9.7 billion agreement with Microsoft. That deal accounted for only 200 megawatts, and Iren wrapped up 2025 with roughly 3 gigawatts in its pipeline.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Iren S.p.A.
|Keine Nachrichten verfügbar.