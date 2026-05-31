Iren Aktie
WKN: 591767 / ISIN: IT0003027817
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31.05.2026 20:12:00
Is Iren the Next Winner of Nvidia's Neocloud Spending Spree?
Iren (NASDAQ: IREN) has rallied by more than 45% year to date, and its recently announced deal with Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) added to the momentum. The GPU leader will support Iren in deploying AI chips for up to 5 gigawatts of its data centers. That sets the stage for substantial revenue growth for Iren.Image source: Getty Images.Iren was already a heavy buyer of Nvidia's processors, but this new strategic partnership gets the chipmaker more involved with Iren's infrastructure. Iren will be able to align its AI data centers with Nvidia's DSX design, and get those data centers up and running sooner. Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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