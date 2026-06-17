Biotech Holdings LtdShs Aktie
WKN DE: 925970 / ISIN: CA0909381018
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17.06.2026 21:46:42
Is iShares Pharma ETF (IHE) or SPDR's Biotech ETF (XBI) the Better Long-Term Buy for Investors?
iShares U.S. Pharmaceuticals ETF (NYSEMKT:IHE) offers a more stable, dividend-focused path into healthcare compared to the high-volatility, equal-weighted growth profile of the State Street SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEMKT:XBI).Both funds launched in 2006 and provide targeted exposure to specific healthcare niches. While XBI captures the high-risk, high-reward biotech space with a modified equal-weight index, IHE focuses on established pharmaceutical companies, offering a different balance of income and price stability for long-term investors seeking healthcare exposure without the volatility often associated with early-stage clinical trials.Beta measures price volatility relative to the S&P 500; beta is calculated from five-year monthly returns. The 1-yr return represents total return over the trailing 12 months. Dividend yield is the trailing-12-month distribution yield.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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