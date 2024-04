Is It Better to Buy BRK.A or BRK.B Stock?

Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK .A)(NYSE: BRK .B) stock has proven to be one of the best-performing investments of all time. Since 1980, shares have increased more than 2,000 times in value. A $500 investment would now be worth a cool $1 million. Want to invest in Berkshire? There are two options: A shares or B shares. The ticker symbol for the A shares is BRK .A, while the ticker symbol for the B shares is BRK.B. Which Berkshire stock should you buy?Warren Buffett decided to create a second class of Berkshire stock in 1996. At the time, the price of Berkshire's original shares had exceeded $30,000. That's a lot more than most people were prepared to spend on a single share of stock.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel