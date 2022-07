Is It Better to Buy CrowdStrike Now or Wait for a Better Price?

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

We are living through a fascinating market in 2022. Yes, it's frustrating sometimes, and there is fear to spare, but there are also enticing opportunities for long-term investors. The key is to know where to look and when to pounce. It's impossible to catch the exact market bottom consistently, but setting a limit price and having patience can maximize future gains.Cybersecurity company CrowdStrike (NASDAQ: CRWD) pulled back more than 50% from its 52-week high but has since risen more than 30% off its 52-week low. It can be tempting to rush back in, but this momentary calm in the growth market may not last. Inflation is still at a 40-year high, and many believe a recession is coming. Because of this, growth stocks will likely experience another significant pullback.CrowdStrike provides AI-powered cyber protection with its cloud-based Falcon platform. The platform offers multiple modules of protection that customers can tailor to their needs. These include endpoint protection, threat intelligence, log management, and several others. Continue reading