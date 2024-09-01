|
01.09.2024 09:44:00
Is It Better to Collect Social Security at 62, 65, or 70? A Thorough Study Offers a Concise Answer.
For most Americans, Social Security represents more than a check. It's a financial foundation that many retirees would struggle to live without.An analysis conducted by the Center on Budget and Policy Priorities found that Social Security lifted 22.7 million people above the federal poverty line in 2022, 16.5 million of whom were adults aged 65 and above. The simple fact that Social Security exists and provides a guaranteed monthly benefit to eligible retirees has reduced the poverty rate among seniors aged 65 and above from an estimated 38.7% without the program to 10.2% with it.For most future retirees, maximizing what they'll receive from Social Security is imperative. But in order to do so, they'll first need to understand the nuts and bolts of how their monthly benefit is calculated, as well as gain perspective on the importance of claiming age. Collecting benefits early (age 62), at a middle-ground age (65), or at the tail end of the traditional claiming age range (age 70), can have a myriad of advantages and drawbacks.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Answer Holdings Co.,Ltd. Registered Shsmehr Nachrichten
Analysen zu Answer Holdings Co.,Ltd. Registered Shsmehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Erfolgreich hinzugefügt! Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Answer Holdings Co.,Ltd. Registered Shs
|1 040,00
|0,00%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerATX geht höher in den Feierabend -- DAX letztlich mit Mini-Plus -- US-Börsen in der Feiertagspause -- Asiens Börsen schließen uneinig
Der heimische Aktienmarkt verbuchte leichte Gewinne. Auch beim DAX ging es etwas nach oben. An der Wall Street wird heute feiertagsbedingt nicht gehandelt. In Fernost zeigten sich die Märkte am Montag uneins.