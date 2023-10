Is It Better to Take Social Security at 62 or 70? Ask Yourself This One Question

Choosing when to begin taking Social Security is not a decision to be taken lightly, as it will affect your monthly income for the rest of your life.Age 62 is the most popular time to file, with around 35% of men and nearly 40% of women claiming at this age, according to a 2020 report from the Bipartisan Policy Center. However, filing at 62 will also drastically slash your benefits by up to 30%.Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel