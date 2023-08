Is It Better to Take Social Security at 62 or 70? Here's What Research Says.

Choosing the age at which to take Social Security is an incredibly important decision, as it will affect your monthly income for the rest of your life. It's also difficult to change your mind after the fact, so you'll need to put as much thought as possible into your decision before you file.Age 62 is the most popular time to start taking benefits. Around 35% of men and nearly 40% of women file at this age, according to a 2022 report from the Bipartisan Policy Center.Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel