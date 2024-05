Is It Better to Take Social Security at Age 62 or 67? It Depends On These 3 Factors

Social Security is an integral source of retirement income for millions of older adults, and determining what age to begin taking benefits is one of the most important decisions you'll make.Your full retirement age (FRA) is the age you become entitled to your full benefit amount based on your work history. This age varies by birth year, but it's 67 years old for everyone born in 1960 or later. You can also file earlier than your FRA, but you'll receive reduced payments.The age at which you begin claiming will affect your monthly income for the rest of your life, so it's important to take this decision seriously. There are advantages to filing at both age 62 and age 67, and these three factors can help you decide which is the right move for you.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel