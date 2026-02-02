Time Aktie
WKN DE: A11312 / ISIN: US8872281048
|
02.02.2026 20:15:00
Is It Finally Time to Back Up the Armored Truck to Buy Nio Stock?
There's a harsh reality setting in for global automakers that have dipped their toes, or gone all-in, into the electric vehicle (EV) industry. That reality is that Chinese EV makers are quite far advanced in EV technology and supply chains, all while severely undercutting global pricing. Roughly half of China's new-vehicle market is already generated by EVs, far ahead of the global market share, and the brands are rapidly exporting and expanding around the globe.Nio (NYSE: NIO) is a premium Chinese EV manufacturer that has expanded its number of brands quickly, but it also has one massive uncertainty for potential investors: its battery swap network.It's easy to understand why investors are intrigued by Nio. When considering EV investments broadly, investors might be quick to jump toward leading Chinese automakers such as BYD, which has overtaken Tesla in global sales, or Nio, which has positioned itself in the premium market and then branched out to more affordable models to boost sales volume.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!