Is It Finally Time to Buy Datadog Stock?

The precipitous fall for Datadog (NASDAQ: DDOG) stock is back on. After a decent rally to kick off 2023, shares reversed course and are now down 10% so far this year -- and down nearly 70% from their all-time highs. This comes in spite of what appears to be a very solid Q4 2022 financial update from Datadog. Is it time to buy the dip on this cloud infrastructure and application performance software provider?Datadog reported year-over-year revenue growth of 44% to $469 million in Q4 2022. GAAP net loss was $29 million, versus net income of $7.2 million a year ago. Free cash flow in Q4 was positive $96 million (down from $107 million last year, though this can be a volatile profit metric).