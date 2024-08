Is It Finally Time to Buy Disney Stock?

It's hard to think of a "top stock" that's been doing as poorly as Walt Disney (NYSE: DIS) over the past few years. It's down 48% over the past three years at the same time that the S&P 500 is up 30% despite being the largest and arguably most important name in global entertainment.It finally looked like things were changing as Disney stock was outperforming the market for the first few months of this year, and then it tanked again after the second-quarter earnings report. But things are starting to look up. No, really. It's making progress in several key areas, and it looks like Disney stock might already be past bottoming out.Is it finally time to buy?Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool