Is It Finally Time to Buy Intel Stock?

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Today's video focuses on Intel (NASDAQ: INTC) and its most recent earnings, reported on Jan. 26. Intel reported year-over-year (YOY) growth of only 3% for its fourth-quarter revenue, even though the semiconductor market continues to boom. Still, I don't believe it's all bad for the company. Here are some highlights from the video. Click the video below for my full thoughts and analysis. *Stock prices used were the premarket prices of Jan. 27, 2022. The video was published on Jan. 27, 2022.Continue reading