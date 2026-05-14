Time Aktie
WKN DE: A11312 / ISIN: US8872281048
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14.05.2026 10:05:00
Is It Finally Time to Buy Opendoor Stock?
Is Opendoor Technologies (NASDAQ: OPEN) still a meme stock? The digital real estate disruptor's stock has fallen sharply from its high a few months ago, but it's still up 647% over the past year. It's been relatively steady over the past few weeks, including post the first-quarter earnings report. That suggests some stability, even at the elevated price. It's a signal that the market has confidence in its recent recovery efforts.Is it time to buy the stock?"Faster" was the theme of the company's first-quarter earnings call. CEO Kaz Nejatian reiterated that many times in different ways. He expounded on how the company has changed in the half-year or so that he's been there. He is taking Opendoor's direction from a forward-centered company that was reactive and slow to move as it tried to calculate where the macro environment was heading, to a now-centered company that lives in the present and works toward fast turnover. Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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