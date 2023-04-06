|
06.04.2023 13:30:00
Is It Finally Time to Buy SNDL Stock?
SNDL (NASDAQ: SNDL) is a business that's in the process of making a turnaround, and it might be successful. The Canadian company formerly known as Sundial Growers has come a long way from its origins and its time as a meme stock in 2021, and there's reason to believe that it could be a decent investment. Turnaround stocks tend to be risky, as do cannabis stocks, and SNDL is no exception because it's both. So is this plucky competitor on the verge of being worth adding to your portfolio, or is it still a bit too risky to touch? Let's dive in.One decent argument for thinking about buying SNDL is that it successfully took a few bites out of markets that will be relatively reliable sources of money for years, assuming it can hold them profitably. Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!