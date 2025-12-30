Time Aktie
WKN DE: A11312 / ISIN: US8872281048
|
30.12.2025 14:57:00
Is It Finally Time to Buy This Dividend Stock Now That It Has a 6.6% Dividend Yield?
Kraft Heinz's (NASDAQ: KHC) 6.6% dividend yield can make a significant difference in a portfolio for dividend investors seeking income. Of course, many investors are skeptical of high dividend yields -- and for good reason: high dividend yields are often the result of a stock being under pressure. And, in this case, that is exactly what has happened. As of this writing, shares are down more than 20% year to date and over 30% over the last five years, as investor appetite for the stock has declined during a period of deteriorating sales trends.But with the dividend stock's valuation now at bargain levels, and the company making some big structural and leadership changes, is it now finally time to buy?Here are three reasons why I think Kraft Heinz stock may be worth a spot in dividend investors' portfolios today.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
