18.03.2024 12:15:00
Is It Finally Time to Take Profits in Palantir Stock?
When it comes to artificial intelligence (AI), the "Magnificent Seven" stocks of Microsoft, Apple, Alphabet, Amazon, Meta Platforms, Nvidia, and Tesla garner much of the attention.But outside of these megacap behemoths, savvy investors have identified other emerging players. One such opportunity is data analytics platform Palantir Technologies (NYSE: PLTR). Over the last year, shares in Palantir have soared 200%. That's quite impressive.With such a meteoric rise in market value over a relatively short time frame, some investors may be curious if now is a good time for profit taking. After all, no stock can continue going up indefinitely, right?Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
