|
10.02.2022 16:15:00
Is It Game Over for Cerence Investors?
Today's video focuses on Cerence (NASDAQ: CRNC) and an update on its recent earnings reported on Feb. 7. Unfortunately, Cerence's stock price has seen better days. After it reported earnings, announcing a leadership change and lowering guidance, the company's stock price plummeted over 30%. Here are some highlights from the video. Click the video below for my full thoughts and analysis. *Stock prices used were the midday market prices of Feb. 9, 2022. The video was published on Feb. 9, 2022.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
