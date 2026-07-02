Safe Aktie

Safe für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A40H9L / ISIN: FR001400RKU0

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02.07.2026 19:30:00

Is It Really Safe to Invest in a Tech ETF Right Now? History Has Good and Bad News.

Tech stocks have been among the best ways to make money in the market over the past decade, but with the current AI mania and many of them seeing their valuations skyrocket, many investors are worried about whether it's a bubble or a correction is inevitable.One of the best ways to navigate right now is to invest in a tech ETF, but those haven't been immune to volatility either. Considering the growth potential, yet potential downside, is now a good time to invest in a tech ETF? History has good and bad news, but a clear answer.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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