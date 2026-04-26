UnitedHealth Aktie

UnitedHealth für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN: 869561 / ISIN: US91324P1021

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26.04.2026 20:00:00

Is It Safe to Buy UnitedHealth Stock Again?

Shares of UnitedHealth Group (NYSE: UNH) have been jumping recently after the company posted some impressive quarterly results. For a company that's been on the wrong side of analyst expectations for a while, it's welcome news for frustrated investors, who have experienced significant losses over the past few years.But investing is based on the long term, and how a company did during its most recent three-month period is not necessarily indicative of where it may be heading in the future. Is it a good idea to invest in UnitedHealth Group today, and has it done enough to prove that it's a safe stock to own?Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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