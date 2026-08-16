Answer Holdings Aktie
WKN DE: A3EQ88 / ISIN: JP3127630006
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16.08.2026 11:15:00
Is It Smart to Buy Stocks Nearly 4 Years Into a Bull Market? History Offers a Clear Answer.
The S&P 500 (SNPINDEX: ^GSPC) bull market has just entered its 47th month since reaching a relative low in October 2022. After nearly four years of phenomenal returns in the stock market, with the benchmark indexes zooming well past their previous high, investors may be wondering just how much higher stocks can climb. In fact, with the S&P 500, Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX: ^IXIC), and Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJINDICES: ^DJI) all trading within a couple of percentage points of their all-time highs, some may think it's not a great time to buy stocks.Turning to historical data can help investors assess whether their emotions are getting the best of them or if it's highly likely the bull market has mostly run its course and we're due for a meaningful pullback in stocks. The answer is quite clear.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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