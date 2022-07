Is It Time for Alphabet to Spin Off YouTube TV?

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Over-the-top (OTT) streaming offering YouTube TV has reached a milestone of 5 million subscribers and trial customers, making it one of the most popular nontraditional live TV services in the U.S. Owned by Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOGL) (NASDAQ: GOOG), five-year-old YouTube TV has differentiated itself from the competition with unique features such as a cloud-based DVR, real-time statistics for live sports, and more. Now that an increasing number of people are cutting the cord and moving to internet-based television, here why this might this be the right moment for Alphabet to break YouTube TV out as a stand-alone operation.Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading