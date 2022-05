Is It Time for Investors to Move on From PayPal Stock?

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

The move toward digital payments has been growing for years. First, it started with consumers using cards instead of cash; now, it has progressed to fully digital wallets. One of the most prominent players in the digital wallet space is PayPal (NASDAQ: PYPL).When the world shut down, PayPal experienced a customer boom, and active accounts rose from 305 million at the end of 2019 to 426 million in two years. Unfortunately, this growth didn't stop the stock from sliding starting last July. In nine months, PayPal stock has dropped from a $310 high down to around $90. In addition, the company recently reported first-quarter 2022 results, which were a mixed bag. While the stock has disappointed, is it at a place where the upside far outweighs the downside?