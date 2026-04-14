Palantir Aktie
WKN DE: A2QA4J / ISIN: US69608A1088
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15.04.2026 00:30:00
Is It Time for Palantir Investors to Panic?
Palantir (NASDAQ: PLTR) was once the poster child for artificial intelligence (AI) stocks. It was noted as one of the best AI software investments available, and received a premium valuation and high stock price as a result. Lately, it hasn't lived up to the hype. Palantir's stock is down nearly 40% from its all-time high, but there's something even more concerning. Most of the market has rallied from its lows established a few weeks ago based on optimism that the conflict in Iran will wrap up. While Palantir initially recovered, it has heavily sold off over the past few days. This could be a sign that some of the market is moving on from Palantir, which could signal rocky days ahead for the stock.This may cause some Palantir investors to panic, as the stock isn't panning out. But is this the right move? Let's take a look.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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