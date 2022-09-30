|
30.09.2022 23:00:00
Is It Time for Peloton to Put Itself Up for Sale?
It was only this past January when talk of putting Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ: PTON) up for sale began to gain traction. Activist investors were calling for the connected fitness-equipment company to fire its CEO and sell the company. Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) was reportedly interested in making an offer, and Peloton itself was rumored to be selling at least a small stake in the business to inject some cash as sales cratered. Yet there didn't seem to be much of a chance of any of that happening. Founder John Foley held a supermajority of voting stock in the business, and he was not likely to sell the company he created, even after stepping down from the CEO role. Moreover, his replacement, Barry McCarthy, said he wasn't coming out of retirement to run a business only to see it get sold off.Eight months later, though, and it's a much different situation. Peloton might be thinking now is the time to put itself on the market.Continue reading
