Is it Time to Bail on Robinhood Stock After It Announced Deep Job Cuts?

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Tuesday was a memorable day in the short history of next-generation securities brokerage Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ: HOOD). But not in a positive way -- especially for the company's employees, a clutch of whom are about to lose their jobs.Robinhood's latest big piece of news could presage big problems at the company. Let's try and determine if this is a sign investors should sell out of the stock.Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading