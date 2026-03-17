Adobe Aktie
WKN: 871981 / ISIN: US00724F1012
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17.03.2026 17:30:00
Is It Time to Buy Adobe Stock on the Dip?
Adobe (NASDAQ: ADBE) continues to deliver solid revenue growth and generate huge free cash flow, but its stock still struggles to shake off the narrative that Adobe's business is being disrupted by artificial intelligence (AI). Shares trade down more than 25% year to date, having been caught in this year's software-as-a-service (SaaS) sell-off, and down more than 40% over the past five years.Let's take a closer look at Adobe's results and prospects to see if anything can get the stock out of its funk.Image source: The Motley Fool.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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