Adobe Aktie

Adobe für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN: 871981 / ISIN: US00724F1012

<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (groß)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Orderbuch
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Zertifikate
Optionsscheine
Knock-Outs
>
<
Aktion
Portfolio
Watchlist
>
17.03.2026 17:30:00

Is It Time to Buy Adobe Stock on the Dip?

Adobe (NASDAQ: ADBE) continues to deliver solid revenue growth and generate huge free cash flow, but its stock still struggles to shake off the narrative that Adobe's business is being disrupted by artificial intelligence (AI). Shares trade down more than 25% year to date, having been caught in this year's software-as-a-service (SaaS) sell-off, and down more than 40% over the past five years.Let's take a closer look at Adobe's results and prospects to see if anything can get the stock out of its funk.Image source: The Motley Fool.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Adobe Inc.

mehr Nachrichten