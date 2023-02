Is It Time to Buy Advanced Micro Devices Stock?

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ: AMD) reported impressive financial performance in the fourth quarter (ending Dec. 31), with both revenues and earnings surpassing analysts' estimates. However, a slowdown in PC and gaming segments seems to be adversely affecting investor sentiment.With analysts expecting a recession in 2023, these industry-wide issues may persist for a few more quarters -- a headwind that can be detrimental to AMD's near-term financial performance.Yet, there are still many factors playing in favor of this semiconductor giant. Let's look at them to assess whether AMD is an attractive stock to buy in early 2023.Continue reading