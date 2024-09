Is It Time to Buy August's Worst-Performing Nasdaq Stocks?

August had one of the worst beginnings of a month for the stock market in recent memory.Shares plunged on a combination of disappointing economic data and a surprise rate hike in Japan that ended the "carry trade" through which professional investors had borrowed money in yen and bought U.S. stocks.However, stocks recovered over the rest of the month and actually finished in positive territory as those earlier concerns faded.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool